SRK's sarcastic reply to fan curious about his underwear colour| Hina Khan sizzles in pink bikini

Shah Rukh was engaged in a fun interactive session with fans on Twitter.

Actress Hina Khan has posted yet another hot bikini pictures from her Maldives vacation.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover on Wednesday turned nostalgic as their superhit comedy "Hera Pheri" completed 21 years of release.

#AskSRK #Herapheri #HinaKhan