What you need to know: March 31

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Wednesday, March 31.

Need to know to start your day.

Starting at midnight tonight..

Butte, modoc, and colusa counties are now in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions... that means worship houses, indoor dining and theaters can open up t0 50- percemt capacity.

Gyms up to 25 percent... and bars with no food*can open outdoors.

Glenn and yuba are now out of the purple and into the red tier.### this morning- the city of oroville is searching for a new police chief..

Tuesday the city council voted to fire now- former chief "joe deal".

It was a 5 to 1 vote with one abstention.

The oroville mayor tells us deal's firing was without cause as the council quote - "wanted to go another way" mayor reynolds also said previous chief of police and city administrator bill lagrone has temporariliy taken over the position happening today - chico state is marking the birthday of cesar chavez by closing for the day ... so students and staff can take part in civic engagement .

Dubbed "cats in the community"... chico state students will honor cÁvez's legacy by creating appreciation cards for frontline workers - removing invasive vegetation from lower bidwell park - and cleaning the north state boys and girls club building... as well as the campus bike paths.

Former paradise vice-mayor mike zuccolillo will stand trial on three felony counts.

A butte county judge ruled tuesday following a preliminary hearing that there is enough evidence for the case to proceed.

Zuccolillo is accused of contacting a minor with intent to have sex, distributing harmful matter, and trying to meet a minor for lewd purposes.

He was arrested last april, and will return to court april 29th to re-enter his plea.

## a former bidwell junior high school student has filed a lawsuit against the chico unified school district ... over teacher sex abuse .

The student says middle school teacher jennifer lynn smith abused her for years... starting when she was 13 years old.

Smith was sentenced last week to five years in state prison for the crime.## today in washington, the secretaries of homeland security and health and human services are expected to brief house members on the situation at the border.

The number of unaccompanied minors entering is setting new records.

More than 18-thousand are currently in u-s custody.

Health and human services representatives say they will open nine emergency facilities with more than 16,000 beds.

## today marks the third day in the trial of former police officer derek chauvin..

Prosecutors say they will start calling expert witnesses to delve into how chauvin's hold may have caused floyd's death.

Defense attorneys have argued that floyd died from a drug overdose and a medical condition rather than from chauvin's hold.

You're