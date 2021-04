'Sec 144 in Tamluk, Nandigram to avoid any untoward incident': East Medinipur DM

As West Bengal gears up for the second phase of polling, while speaking to ANI on March 31, the District Magistrate (DM) of Purba Medinipur District, Smita Pandey said, "Central Police Forces (CPF) is conducting route march.

For second phase, we have 3,210 polling booths in 1,937 premises for 22.82 lakh voters." "Section 144 imposed in Tamluk and Nandigram to avoid any untoward incident," she added.