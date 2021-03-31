Govt schools in JandK being upgraded under 'Samagra Shiksha' scheme

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir is upgrading over four hundred schools under the centrally sponsored scheme, Samagra Shiksha.

Government schools getting much needed revamp.

The new infrastructure will have a modern computer library, science, computer laboratories and more class rooms. The students and teachers lauded this step of JandK administration.

While speaking to ANI, a student, Shaista Farooq said, "A ray of hope is in our hearts that this new building will be ready as soon as possible so that we can pursue our education in a better way.

We have one problem that our classrooms were very small in size, there is deficiency of lights and lot of dust." "Though, there are sweepers but they don't come to school and we have a big library but it is not in a usable condition.

So, this is my dream that this school building will get ready soon," she added.

A teacher of Govt Girls High School, Sanjay Kumar appreciated the up-gradation process and said, "Government is doing efforts and they have taken initiative of constructing a school building.

Though, currently the work is being done in a slow manner but if it will gain speed then the students can give much better results." Talking to ANI, the Assistant Engineer of School Education Department, Ishfaq Ahmad Sheikh said, "This school was established years ago but it has no facilities of library, computer lab and science laboratory.

Now, under the centrally sponsored scheme, Samagra Shiksha the construction of school building has been sanctioned." "Government Girls High School will get all these facilities under this scheme," he added.