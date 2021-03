Central District Health opens vaccine to anyone 16 and older immediately

MAY BE STREAMINGTHIS MORNING.RIGHT NOW, COVIDCASES ARE NOWRISING IN 26 STATES..WITH INFECTIONS UP15-PERCENTNATIONWIDE IN THEPAST TWO WEEKS.AND WITH ANOTHERWAVE OF THE VIRUSLOOMING - OFFICIALSARE URGINGAMERICANS TOCONTINUE TAKINGPRECAUTIONS.HERE AT HOME..THEVACCINE ROLLOUT ISRAMPING UP.CENTRAL DISTRICTHEALTH NOW SAYSANYONE 16 OROLDER INTERESTEDIN GETTING A COVID-19 VACCINE CANSCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT.THAT APPLIES TOPEOPLE IN ADA ..BOISE..

ELMORE..AND VALLEYCOUNTIES,EFFECTIVEIMMEDIATELY.IT'S NEARLY A WEEKAHEAD OF THESTATEWIDESCHEDULE..BECAUSE DEMAND ISDOWN, ANDSUPPLIES ARE UP.THAT'S PUSHINGHEALTH DISTRICTSAND PROVIDERS TOBRING THE VACCINEDIRECTLY TOCOMMUNITIESWHERE ACCESSCOULD BE LIMITEDOR THERE ISHESITATION.STRIKE TEAMS WITHTHE NATIONALGUARD FORHOMEBOUNDINDIVIDUALS, DRIVETHROUGH CLINICSAND OTHERCOMMUNITYPARTNERSHIPS TOMOBILE DELIVERVACCINES ARE BEINGCONSIDERED FORVACCINEDISTRIBUTION, ASTHE STATE MOVESFORWARD IN THEVACCINE ROLLOUT..."AS WE SEE MOREVACCINES COMINGINTO THE STATE WEKNOW THAT WENEED TO LOOK ATTHE DELIVERYMECHANISM OFVACCINE A LITTLEDIFFERENTLY TOMAKE SURE WE CANGET THE VACCINE TOEVERY PART OFIDAHO."SO FAR, LESS THANPOINT-ONE PERCENTOF THE VACCINEDOSES IN IDAHOHAVE BEEN "WASTED"OR THROWN OUTSINCE THE START OFTHE VACCINEDISTRIBUTION.WE HAVE DETAILSON HOW TO SIGN UPFOR A VACCINEAPPOINTMENT, ONOUR WEBSITE...IDAHO NEWS 6 DOT