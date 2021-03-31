Kumbh 2021: Mandatory for 12 states to produce negative Covid-19 certificate| Oneindia News

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been accused of "interference", "serious lapses and authoritarian ways" by one of his own ministers, KS Eshwarappa, who has reported his boss to the Governor and the BJP leadership.

Thousands of farmers, who have been protesting against the central government's three agriculture laws near Delhi borders for over four months, will march to parliament in the first half of May The Kumbh-Mela is set to begin on Thursday.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday made it mandatory for people coming from a dozen states to furnish negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to key opposition leaders including Congress's Sonia Gandhi today, suggesting a big get-together for a strategy to take on the BJP after the current round of assembly polls.

