Two hungry wild elephants caught raiding villa resort in Thailand

Two wild elephants sparked panic after they raided a resort to feed on fruits in the garden in Thailand.

The pair of hungry jumbos wandered outside the forest to search for food in farms and villages next to Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province on March 20 evening.

Park officers were notified by locals about the elephant sighting so they immediately sent a team to track the animals and usher them back to the forest.

They looked around the fruit farms on the edge of the forest but the jumbos were nowhere to be found until they received reports from terrified locals that the two had raided a nearby resort.

When the team arrived at the resort they found the animals snacking on rain tree pods that stood on the garden near the entrance.

A park ranger tried to lure the animals out of the property by calling them after waiting for them to have enough food but without success.

As the defiant jumbos refused to leave the resort and their delicious tree pods, the team decided to throw rocks at them as warning before blowing a truck whistle to scare them off.

One of the responding officers Thanawat Awanna said: ‘Elephants frequently came to villages during the hot season due to lack of food.

‘We traced these two in a resort after worried locals reported them to us.

They wouldn’t budge despite our warnings so we used a whistle to scare them off.

There are around 400 elephants that belong in different herds in Khao Yai National Park.

They were being closely monitored for their behaviour as the park was surrounded by farm and residential areas.

Elephants are the national animal of Thailand.

An estimated 2,000 elephants are living in the wild and a similar number in captivity.

In the wild, they roam through the deep jungle and in the country’s protected national parks but often encounter humans on roads and in villages.

However, they are protected by laws and killing them carries a maximum prison term of up to three years and a fine of 1,000 baht (25GBP).