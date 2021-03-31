Skip to main content
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%.

Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 22.3% and shares of Rent-a-center off about 0.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading up by about 11.4% and Lithium Americas, trading higher by about 10.6% on Wednesday.

