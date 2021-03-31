Video shows London looking like a landfill after lockdown eases

Primrose Hill was left looking like a landfill after Covid rules were relaxed and allowed people to gather.Primrose Hill in Regent's Park London was covered in litter this morning (March 31) - leaving one dog walker disgusted.The 49-year-old, who lives in north London, said: ''I get it we've all been banged up indoors and the sun was shining.''But you've got to be really selfish to not pick up your own rubbish and take it with you. "Come enjoy the park but pick your stuff up when you leave, when my dogs use the bathroom I pick it up, it's common decency.''

Primrose Hill was left looking like a landfill after Covid rules were relaxed and allowed people to gather.Primrose Hill in Regent's Park London was covered in litter this morning (March 31) - leaving one dog walker disgusted.The 49-year-old, who lives in north London, said: ''I get it we've all been banged up indoors and the sun was shining.''But you've got to be really selfish to not pick up your own rubbish and take it with you.

"Come enjoy the park but pick your stuff up when you leave, when my dogs use the bathroom I pick it up, it's common decency.''