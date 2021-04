Brian Tee Says Asians 'Have To Speak Out' On Racism

As a notable face in Hollywood, Brian Tee is using his voice to speak out onanti-Asian hate crimes and racism on and off screen.

While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the "Chicago Med" star says "enough is enough" and Asians "have to speak out" on the matter.

Plus, he shares his vision of the future for his community and his young daughter.