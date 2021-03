Meteorologist Breaks Down Natural Disaster Scenes in Movies & TV

Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down natural disaster scenes from movies and television, including 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' 'The Day After Tomorrow,' 'The Crown,' 'Only the Brave,' 'Twister,' 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'War of the Worlds,' 'The Impossible,' 'Dante's Peak' and 'Everest.'

