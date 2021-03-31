What 'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause finds 'freeing' about filming a reality show

Chrishell Stause is a breakout star of Netflix's "Selling Sunset," and she has a lot in store for the upcoming fourth season.

Gibson Johns interviewed Chrishell about keeping the show's two-season renewal a secret, who she's been in contact with from the cast during the pandemic and what she could tease for the upcoming episodes, which are currently filming.

They also talked about the changing and growing nature of her worldwide fame, recently redecorating her home with the help of Marshalls and TJ Maxx and what she's most looking forward to in 2021.