AIMIM MP's supporters celebrate after lockdown gets lifted in Aurangabad, BJP files complaint

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel's supporters carried him on shoulders and celebrated on March 30 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after administration decided to lift lockdown there.

Jaleel and his supporters were seen without masks amid COVID-19 surge in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed police complaint against Imtiaz on March 31 for 'violating' COVID-19 norms. "On one hand he opposes the lockdown and on the other he conspires to increase number of cases.

Nobody in his procession was wearing a mask, not even he himself.

Case should be registered against him," said BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar.