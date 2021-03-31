UPD locate suspect, make two arrests

Utica police located a suspect in a Rome investigation, and made a separate weapons arrest while taking the suspect into custody.

With an investigation and ended up arrested two people.

Utica police say around 11:45 last night they were looking for someone involved in an assault case in rome...and located him in the 1500 block of steuben street.

Police say they located the suspect, and as they were taking him into custody...a female with him started to flee...she was chased down by officers and polcie say she was in possession of suspected cocaine.

Police say they also located a loaded .22 caliber handgun a short distance away.

22-year-old barbara walter age 22 of utica is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm police say narcotics related charges may be filed regarding the suspected cocaine once lab results come back.

