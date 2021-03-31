Colon Cancer Awareness Month Part 4 3/31/2021

Erin Collins-Buchanan talks about the level of care and safe, friendly atmosphere in the network of cancer centers in Central Kentucky.

Cody: through collaborative efforts with uk markey cancer center affiliate network,george town community hospital, and clark center affiliate network,george town community hospital, and clark regional medical center are able to offer the patients a very new and possible treatment options to help people battle colorectal cancer, specifically, is what we're talking about.

And joining me today to tell us more is erin collins- buchanan.

We want to welcome her in.

Erin, thank you so much for taking time to chat with us.

We appreciate it.

Erin: thanks for having me.

Cody: yeah.so we want to talk first about what makes your cancer program unique.

Explain this to us.

Erin: what we feel makes our program unique is the patients are our family.

We provide the same quality care that you're going to get at the larger programs close to home.so that's our biggest strength as a cancer program, to us.

Cody: that's a big deal, too, because when we're talking about treatment specifically, these patients are already dealing with so much, with the stress of finding out they have cancer, first of all, but being able to go right in their backyard to receive quality treatment is a big deal, right?

Erin: yes.and they don't have the hassle of parking.

There's no parking garages.

There's no long walks to the cancer center.

They pull up in front of the hospital and they come straight to our department and are ready for treatment.

Cody: this is a career that you've obviously chosen and something that you enjoy.

What is it you love about what you do?

Erin: here,it would definitely be our great providers and staff and the commitment that they make to our patients.

And every patient is important and the number one person at that moment in time.

And when patients complete treatment, we have the ring the bell ceremony, and that is really rewarding when you see these patients start from their first treatment to their last treatment, and you can help celebrate that last treatment with them.

Cody: we want to talk, too, unfortunately, we've seen colorectal cancer have a little bit of a spike in recent years.

Talk about some of those trends and statistics nationally, statewide, and locally here as well.

Erin: colorectal cancer is in the top five cancer sites that we do treat at clark regional and georgetown hospital.

In 2021, american cancer society is projecting over 250,000 new cancer cases in colorectal nationwide, and in kentucky over 2,500.the kentucky cancer program has done great work over the last decade to increase awareness for screening and the importance of screening.

So we have seen an increase of kentuckians being screened over the last decade.

So that's positive.

And hopefully, we'll catch those cancers at an early stage.

And i know right now, we're in a pandemic, but keeping up on those screenings are vital.

We have measures in place to keep those patients safe so they don't fall behind in their screenings, and we can still diagnose those early.

Cody: erin,if people need more information and maybe they need to get that screening,what's the best way for them to get a hold of you guys and get that taken care of?

Erin: for their screening, they just need to see their pcp who will send an order to our central scheduling department, and we can get that scheduled.

Or their g-i doctor.

Cody: erin,thank you so much for joining us and chatting with us and all the work you guys are doing.

We really appreciate you stopping by.

Erin: thank you.

