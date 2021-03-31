Biden Issues First-Ever Presidential Proclamation for Trans Day of Visibility

On March 31, President Biden issued a statement recognizing the internationally-celebrated day.

He's the first sitting U.S. president to ever do so.

Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination in employment, housing, health care, and public accommodations, President Joe Biden, via statement.

The crisis of violence against transgender women, especially transgender women of color, is a stain on our nation's conscience, President Joe Biden, via statement.

The president also took to Twitter to issue a statement.

Biden also stressed his support of the Equality Act.

He said that the bill must be passed in the Senate in order to provide federal civil rights protections for LGBTQ+ Americans