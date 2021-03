'Schitt's Creek' Cast On Fan Support

Fans around the world love "Schitt's Creek", which is nominated for several SAG Awards including Best Ensemble In A TV Comedy.

Sarah Levy, Karen Robertson and Jennifer Robinson tell ET Canada about having Mariah Carey and Ted Danson as fans.

Plus, the actors reveal what props they have kept from the set as they share their feelings about a potential "Schitt's Creek" movie.

Watch the SAG Awards Sunday at 9 p.m.

ET on Global.