Health Minister Robin Swann receives Covid jab as over-45s included in rollout
Health Minister Robin Swann receives Covid jab as over-45s included in rollout

Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann urges everyone eligible for a coronavirus jab to come forward for it.The minister, aged 49, received his first dose of the AstraZeneca jab at Ballee Pharmacy in Ballymena, Co Antrim on the day the rollout was expanded to his age group.