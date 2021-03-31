Health Minister Robin Swann receives Covid jab as over-45s included in rollout

Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann urges everyone eligible for a coronavirus jab to come forward for it.The minister, aged 49, received his first dose of the AstraZeneca jab at Ballee Pharmacy in Ballymena, Co Antrim on the day the rollout was expanded to his age group.
Northern Ireland's rollout of Covid vaccine could be extended to over-40s within days
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine programme could be extended to those aged over 40 in Northern Ireland within days, Robin..