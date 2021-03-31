The Power of Plant-Based Exfoliants

Exfoliating is an essential stepin any skin care routine.And now, plant-based iterationsare being praised for their radiance-boosting properties.These naturally-derived exfoliants useenzymes and acids and can be lessabrasive than their grainy counterparts.Azelaic acid has antibacterial andanti-inflammatory properties thathelp fight acne and reduce redness.If you're looking for a retinol alternative,bakuchiol is your plant-based solution.Papain is extracted from theraw fruit of the papaya plant.Bromelain is an enzyme found in the stem,fruit, and juice of the pineapple plant.Glycolic acid is found in many skincare products works to fight acne.Derived from bitter almond, mandelicacid promotes cell turnover