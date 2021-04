Intel's $20 billion plan for "unquestioned leadership" | Upscaled Mini

Intel announced a sweeping plan for the future, pouring billions of dollars into new fabs (chip factories) in Arizona, and starting a business segment focused on contract manufacturing, essentially, they want to be the USA's TSMC.

However, until that gets up and running, they're also having TSMC manufacture chips for them, and pushing ahead with 7nm EUV.

Will this get them back on track?

And will competitors like Apple, Qualcomm, and AMD want to pay Intel to manufacture chips for them?