The First Pink Supermoon of 2021 Will Rise in the Sky Next Month

Next month's full moon will be a real treat.It's the first pink supermoon of the year.Despite its name, this supermoondoesn't have a particularly pink hue.The pink supermoon will be its usualgolden color near the horizon and fadeto a brighter white as it rises overhead.Historically, April's full moonwas linked with the early springtimeblooms of the wildflower moss pink.Thus, the pink supermoon was bornand its lovely color associationfeels just right for spring.Catch this supermoon nextmonth on Monday, April 26