Workforce Wednesday

- coming up after the break - brantley- will have another look at your- forecast plus...- - - - - wxxv 56 good wills around th country as well as internationa most people don't know where global organization.

We are certainly a 501(c) renowned and will sit in on the tertiary jaz so no, there is no owner of goodwill every local goodwill has its own ceo and board of directors that govern the organization locally and make decisions around direction of the organization and how were going to support the local the community here yeah so here are focus is really on workforce development and preparing our community members for career opportunities which would include training as well as connecting two great employment opportunities here locally.

Whe you look at the goodwill movement nationally and internationally.

The focus is a little bit different and it's all based on the needs of the community.

So here is workforce development.

We also assist persons with disabilities to find work and connect to great opportunities for our foremost goal is to remove poverty here in the society.

The fact of life to guide people especially are always like to help out whereve they can.

What happened just so donations are the life load of our organization.

Nothing happens without the donation limit donation comes in its process placed on the floor to be sold out in then wonderful customers come in and purchase those items that helps us emplo people.

Most people don't know that with those donations were able to employ people that sell those items in the store so it' cyclical right, the community donates we sell those items and were able to help the people in the community.

Back to work providing no-cost resources to help them build their career job readiness to resume development interviewing skills and connecting them to local lawyers line art and he asked ashley appreciates whatever it everything you do.

Very needed around here and appreciate your thinking b