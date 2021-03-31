Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport holding Pajama Drive at Chicken Salad Chick in D’Iberville

If you’re looking for a great cause that benefits the community and your appetite, check out the Pajama Drive taking place tomorrow in D’Iberville.

- if you're looking for a great - cause that benefits the - community and your appetite,- check out this pajama drive - taking place tomorrow in- d'iberville.- the junior auxiliary of gulfpor- has partnered up- with chicken salad chick for- this event.

- they're asking you to bring in - new pair of pajamas for kids.

- pajama sizes range from newborn- all the way up to - kids 18 years old.- and in return, you will receive- a free scoop, courtesy of - chicken salad chick.- this event will benefit casa- kids of harrison county, and- will- have a powerful impact on the - community.- - "these children have recently - been pulled - out of their homes, and one of- their greatest needs is pajamas- can you - imagine not having something as- simple as pajamas?

So, our goal- is to be able to- - - - service 100 children from this- event."

- the pajama drive will take plac- at the chicken salad chick in - d'iberville tomorrow from 10- a.m.

To 8 p.m.- the junior auxiliary of gulfpor- had a similar event