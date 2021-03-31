'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah Arrested On Fraud, Money Laundering Charges

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is looking at up to 30 years behind bars after being arraigned on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
ET Canada has all the details.
Jennifer Shah, a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested Tuesday..
The 47-year-old Bravo star is spotted being escorted by a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent as she's taken into..