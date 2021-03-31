Extreme flooding continues in Lincoln County

We begin with waay 31's ashley carter in lincoln county, tennessee.

She's been out there all day.

And ashley - the flooding forced some schools to close.

And if you look just behind me you can see why.

I'm at don davidson park...which is less than a mile from some of these schools and you can see just how high these waters are here.

It doesn't look like flooding out here will recede much overnight....and the director of schools at fayetteville city schools told me conversations are already being had on if school will also be cancelled tomorrow.

Nearby streets are also blocked off due to water on the roads...and its why the superintendent said closing school for the rest of the day was the best option.

He says the reason parents were notified late was because they didn't think the rain would cause this much flooding.....but they're monitoring the situation closely and have been all day long so they can decide if schools will be open tomorrow.

"we're going to make a decision, sometime after 3 we're going to meet with the ema and they're going to give us some information, so we hope we can know by then but we are committed to make sure we know prior to the morning."

As of right now....there hasn't been an update on if schools or closed or delayed tomorrow....but once we get notified we'll make sure to notify you both on air and online at waay tv.com live in fayetteville tn ashley c waay 31 news