The Mitchells vs. The Machines Movie Trailer (2021)

The Mitchells vs.

The Machines Movie Trailer (2021) - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A quirky, dysfunctional family's road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope!

Directed by Mike Rianda; co-directed by Jeff Rowe starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Mike Rianda, Beck Bennett, Fred Armisen, Conan O'Brien, Charlyne Yi, Sasheer Zamata release date April 30, 2021 (on Netflix)