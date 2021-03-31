Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Firefighters train 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
If you saw firefighters on the High Roller today on Wednesday, don't be alarmed.

They are performing some practice rescues.

