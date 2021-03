New bodycam footage from trial of officer's reaction after interaction with George Floyd

Moments after George Floyd was taken away in an ambulance in May 2020, former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was confronted by a 61-year-old witness who took issue with Chauvin’s kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Video played in court during Chauvin’s criminal trial includes the first publicly heard defense of Derek Chauvin’s actions, in his own words.