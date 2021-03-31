Pet of the Week: Eloise needs a loving home!

- and it's time for our pet of th- week!

- meet eloise!

This 6 year old- hound girl is heartworm - negative, gets along well with- other dogs both larger and- smaller than her, and she has - the best smile you've ever seen- her play style is more on the - mellow side, but she fits right- into the play group with her- more active shelter buddies.- we think eloise will be a big - snuggle bug when she finds- her forever home.

- stop by the humane society of - south mississippi and - meet eloise today!- hssm's new temporary hours are- tuesday-- saturday from