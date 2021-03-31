Stewart's Shops employees help save a life in Yorkville

A local man suffering from a heart attack is able to get help thanks to his friendly relationship with some convenient store workers.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us how that simple relationship made all the difference.



Shift supervisor abigail weaver likes to take the time to know the customers that come in to stewart's on champlin ave., but george ford is fortunate she and her manager nikki sowie are so personable.

None sot: nikki sowle, stewart's manager you know your customers.

You know the ones that come in every day.

You know their normal routine.

It just wasn't him.

So i looked at him and i said you're awful pale.

I said i really feel like we need to do something.

Sot: abigail weaver, stewart's shift supervisor ..and i'm like you look really pale george, like are you alright?

Like you feeling alright?

He's like no, my chest hurts, i'm having a hard time breathing.

George didn't know it but he was having a massive heart attack.

Sot: george ford, heart attack victim i really did think it was just going to pass, but nikki and abby they wouldn't give up.

I never had a heart attack before, so i didn't know what i was having.

The girls seen something was wrong with me.

They just sprung into action and called 911.

Doctors at st.

Elizabeth told george he was just minutes from dying, and george credits the 2 employees with helping to save his life.

The girls were able to get updates on george's condition and kept the entire store up-to-date during his stay at the hospital.

Sot: abigail weaver, stewart's shift supervisor i'm always going to have like a relationship with george now because of that, and i think he's always going to be grateful of us and this company for like the employees you know paying such good

