Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum holding Golden Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

- hop on board at the railroad- museum in gulfport for a- golden egg scavenger hunt.- - - hidden within the railroad- tracks are 24 golden eggs for - families- to find.- in the spirit of easter the - mississippi coast model railroa- museum starts their easter egg- scavenger hunt today.

The - scavenger hunt will continue fo- the next 3 days from 12pm - to 5pm until saturday.- your family can participate in - covid safe, indoor and- outdoor golden egg scavenger- hunt.

After finding all 24- eggs all winners will be entere- for a grand prize drawing at 5p- on saturday.- - katelyn mcnutt, front lead: - "we have 24 golden eggs hidden throughout in the museum and- you'll get- - - a piece of paper when you come- in and it has 24 spots and when- you find your first - golden egg you'll write what- scale it is.- "when people come in they're in the easter spirit when they see- the eggs and many - families are struggling right - now due to covid so this still- gives kids a chance to have - easter eggs at the end of the - day."

Prizes will also be award - depending on how many eggs- you find