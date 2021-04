Increased COVID-19 Positivity Rate In Chicago Prompts Mayor's Warning That Ballparks, Bars Could Be Closed

Chicago's COVID-19 positivity rate has grown rom 2.8% on March 1 to 4.5% at the end of the month.

The mayor is calling the increase a "quantum leap." With that comes a warning from the city's Office of Emergency Management about the upcoming baseball season -- if cases continue to rise ballparks and bars around them will be closed.