Mare of Easttown - Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson

Mare of Easttown - Limited series - Plot synopsis: This seven-part limited HBO series stars Academy Award, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winner Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

MARE OF EASTTOWN is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

Directed by Craig Zobel starring Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon, Joe Tippett, Neal Huff release date April 18, 2021 (on HBO and HBO MAX)