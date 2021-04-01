Chico is one step closer to bringing back commercial flights

In about a year, we could see flights to and from LAX offered at the Chico Airport.

Offer commercial flights soon?

Many planes fill the chico airport right now - but not the type you can buy a ticket and fly on...however commercial flights could soon be departing out of this airport.

Sequoia wann/lives in chico "my immediate thought is that's great."

Guadalupe cabrera/lives in chico "i think that is amazing because honestly because everyone has to drive to sac."

The city of chico 'landing' some federal money to make improvements to the chico airport... doug lamalfa "last fall we were able to secure approximately three million dollars to do the first two phases of the project and in the wisdom of the airport and also good faith us we were able to secure the second half so that the project can be constructed in one big phase."

Dani masten "congressman doug lamalfa and the city plans to use millions of dollars to resurface the taxiway that is located directly along this pathway."

People in chico can't wait for this project to take off... sequoia wann/lives in chico "commercial flights are flights that i can get on.

That is really convenient because i hate going to sac."

Daniela diaz/lives in chico "i think the fact that i don't have to do a long drive and i can just go to the airport and book a flight real quick and go back home in case of an emergency, that would be really nice and easy access to an aiport that is really close.

Some of the other improvements for the airport will include cementing taxiways at both ends of the airport, lighting improvements and asphalt resurfacing.

Once construction begins - the city says the project will take about 60 to 70 days to comeplete.

The city tells action news now the chico airport could have flights to and from lax in about a year.###