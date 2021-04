In a new report released Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S., trailing only behind heart disease and cancer.

GIVEN THE VACCINE.BUT THE DATA HAS YET TO BE PEERREVIEWED.COVID-19 WAS THE THIRD LEADINGCAUSE OF DEATH IN THE U-S IN20-20.ONLY HEART DISEASE AND CANCERCLAIMED MORE LIVES LAST YEAR.THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLAND PREVENTION CONFIRMED THATNEWS WITH DATA.

ACCORDING TOTHE REPORT, THE OVERALL DEATHRATE JUMPED BY 15-POINT-NINEPERCENT FROM 20-19 TO 20-20THE RESEARCHERS FOUND THERE WEREROUGHLY THREE-POINT-THREE-SIXMILLION DEATHS LAST YEAR.IT IS PROVISIONAL DATA --