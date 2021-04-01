COVID Vaccines: Lawmakers Join Calls To Keep Oakland Coliseum Vaccination Site Open
COVID Vaccines: Lawmakers Join Calls To Keep Oakland Coliseum Vaccination Site Open

Prominent lawmakers, including Sens.

Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, are urging FEMA to keep the mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum open.

The site is currently slated to close in early April.

Andria Borba reports.

(3/31/21)