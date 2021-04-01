Spanian Talks ASICS and Hood Logic: The GOAT Show

It’s been a minute, but The GOAT Show is back for a fifth season.To start season five in the most auspicious possible way, we reached out to Sydney’s very own Spanian.

The social media MVP with the impeccable hood logic is our first guest, setting this season off with a slathering of the wisdom you can only get from the Hood Oos.In this episode, Spanian speaks on the Greatest ASICS sneakers of all time, the greatest of his hood logic videos, the best spot to live when you finally get a houso, and the unique merits of Krayzie Bone.