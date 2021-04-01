How the next generation is battling medical bias

A HEADS IF YOU’RE PATIENT ..

I’M PATRICK NOLAN..AND I’M JANE MONREAL.FOX 4’S ROCHELLE ALLEYNE DIGSINTO THE ISSUE AND LEARNS ABOUTHOW THE NEXT GENERATION OFMEDICAL PROFESSIONALS HOPE TOFIX THIS ISSUE.0:35-0:421:11-1:22:18-2:30{PK}THIS IS PROBABLY THE LAST PLACEYOU WANT TO END UP...BUT IF YOU DO NEED MEDICAL CAREFOR ONE REASON ORANOTHER...CHANCES ARE YOU LIKELYTRUST YOUR DOCTOR TO GIVE YOUTHE BEST CARE...BUT UNFORTUNATELY, THAT’S NOTALWAYS THE CASE...((Sabreen Yousef//FGCUPhysician’s Assistant Program))((COVER))"Sometimes you’re caught up inthe hustle and bustle."STUDENTS IN THE PHYSICIAN’SASSISTANTS PROGRAM AT FLORIDAGULF COAST UNIVERSITY...SAYSOMETIMES SPEED IS THE REASONFOR A LAPSE IN CARE...BUT OFTENTIMES...IT’S SOMETHINGMORE SYSTEMIC.((Sabreen Yousef//FGCUPhysician’s Assistant Program))"I actually have some closefriends of mine that have hadnot the same access to qualitycare that they could have had inthe medical field."AND STUDIES DONE OVER THE LASTTEN YEARS BACK THAT UP.THEY SHOW THAT THINGS LIKE RACEAND ETHNICITY OR EVEDISABILITIES CAN SOMETIMES MEANA LOWER STANDARD OF CARE.ONE OF THEM EVEN FOUND THATDOZENS OF MEDICAL STUDENTSBELIEVED THAT BLACK PATIENTS HADA HIGHER TOLERANCE FORPAIN...AND THEREFORE NEEDED LESSPAIN MEDICATION...THE STUDENTS SAY ONE OF THEFIRST WAYS TO STOP THISTREND...IS ADVOCACY.((Agnes Fuerst//FGCU Physician’sAssistant Program))"I think with any patient butespecially with people of coloryou have to be an advocate foryourself because even if peoplearen’t believing what you’resaying you need to push for thatbecause they’re not in your bodyso they’re not experiencing whatyou’re experiencing."BUT BEYOND THAT...THE STUDENTSALSO SAY IT TAKES WORK ON THEPART OF PROVIDERS.((Sabreen Yousef//FGCUPhysician’s Assistant Program))"I want to make sure thateveryone is heard equally judgemy own internal biases daily."THEY TELL ME THAT PROVIDERS CANFIGHT BIASES...BY BEING OPEN TODIFFERENT EXPERIENCES IN AND OUTOF THE WORKPLACE...((Agnes Fuerst//FGCU Physician’sAssistant Program))"You’re going to have a patientwho doesn’t look like you oreven have the same experience orresources as you and if youcan’t take yourself out of thiscomponent, you’re never going tobe able to fully reach them andmake sure they’re getting thebest quality care."{butted t}((Sabreen Yousef//FGCUPhysician’s Assistant Program))"Even when it comes to somethingas simple as social media, I tryto make sure I follow deafcontent creators, people ofcolor, and then I listen totheir experiences and I takethat with me."IT’S WORK THAT THE DIRECTOR OFTHE PROGRAM SAYS THEY’RECONSTANTLY DOING...AND HIS HOPE IS THAT IT PREPARESTHEM TO PROVIDE QUALITY CARE INTHE FUTURE...((Robert Hawkes, MSPA,PA-C//FGCU Physician’s AssistantProgram Director))"We’ll come up with differentscenarios and the students willwork through them and they’lltalk through them.

Some of themmay be difficult conversationsbecause they’re scenarios orsituations they’ve never beenplaced in.

But it’s somethingthat is really important becausethis is a safe spot that theycan do it versus actuallyseei