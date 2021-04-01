Infrastructure plan in North Alabama

New at ten - president joe biden is shifting his focus from the pandemic to boosting the economy.

Today -- he unveiled a 2 trillion infrastructure plan.

It would improve roads and bridges across the country, boost manufacturing, expand broadband access and replace all lead pipes carrying drinking water.

Biden says his plan will create millions of jobs that will help the economy grow.

6:00 "it's a once-in-a-generation investment in america, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago.

In fact, it's the largest american jobs investment since world war ii."

Biden plans to pay the hefty price tag by raising corporate taxes.

Waay 31's alex torres-perez joins us live now.

She spoke to people in alabama about their thoughts on biden's plan.

People i spoke with had mixed opinions on the plan -- but there's one thing they all agreed with -- the roads need improvements.

-- and if president joe biden's plan passes -- you could start seeing a lot of these constructions signs across the country.

James mannis: "they're pretty messed up.

It could be due to the weather we've had recently, but they do need work done...bad."

James mannis, along with many others, says roads in north alabama need improvement.

The state passed a 10-cent gas tax increase in 2019 to help fix them.

James carter "they're getting better.

I see there's a lot of work going on."

Now-- president biden is proposing his american jobs plan.

It would invest $621 billion dollars to rebuild 20 thousand miles of roads, 10 thousand bridges, public transit, waterways and ports.

Carter "people have to get around.

Money don't stop, you know."

"if we don't have roads to get to the places we need to get, then how are we going to make the money?"

However -- many are concerned with the plan's 2 trillion dollar price tag.

Mannis: "i think it's too much, way too much of a bill for sure."

To help pay for 8 years of spending, biden is proposing to raise taxes on major companies.

The corporate income tax rate would increase from 21 percent to 28 percent.

The rate had been as high as 35% before former president trump cut taxes in 2017.

Tuberville: "president trump dropped that so that they could hire more people, and get more people to come in from other countries that had left.

Now, you're going to have people pack their backs and go back out of the country."

"that's totally opposite of what we need."

U-s senator tommy tuberville says biden's plan is not feasible.

"you can't tax enough to pay for this.

There's not enough money in this country."

Some people in north alabama are also concerned with the corporate tax increase.

"bigger companies could use to spend a little more, but probably a bit more than he's wanting to put out on them."

While others say they can afford to pay the higher taxes.

"they can give back.

Why not make the world beautiful, you feel me."

"if that's the way they can give back to the community, i think that they should do it.

It shouldn't hurt their pockets."

House speaker nancy pelosi says she hopes to pass the american jobs plan by july 4th if not later that month.

Biden will announce a second part of his proposal that will focus on health care and home-based issues later in april.

Biden says both plans are essential for our economic future.

Report live in hsv atp waay 31 news.