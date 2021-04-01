Las Vegas 40 under 40

Entire Clark County School District HR department under 10-day COVID-19 quarantine
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Clark County School District tells 13 Action News that its entire human resources department is currently under a 10-day COVID-19..
Clark County School District tells 13 Action News that its entire human resources department is currently under a 10-day COVID-19..
It's official. Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas' newest hotel-casino, has opened its doors to guests. The hotel and casino is in the spot..