Lawmakers poised to pass bill to protect Marylanders from medical debt

WON'T SLEEP TONIGHT OVER YOURCRUSHING MEDICAL DEBT.

BILLSSOME DIDN'T EVEN KNOW ABOUT.OH AND HERE COMES THE MOUNTINGPILE OF DEBT AND PENALTY FEESFORCING BANKRUPTCY, OR LOSINGTHEIR HOMES.

.BUT STATELEADERS ARE WORKING TO MAKESURE THAT DOESNWMAR-2 NEWS RAY STRICKLAND ISLIVE AT THE UNIVERSITY OFMARYLAND SAINT JOSEPH MEDICALCENTER RAY THERE'S NOW A STATEBILL DESIGNED TO GIVE PATIENTSMORE PROTECTIONS.YES Jaime THE NUMBER OF THESECASES IN MARYLAND IS ONLYGROWING.

Covid-19 certainlyisneither, which is why lawmakersare focusing on helpingMarylanders who seek care athospitals donthe long run by medical debtthat CAN OFTEN be avoidedentirely.Esposito 2:53“Having 100percent coverage, you assumethat itcovered” Ashley Espositosuccessfully gave birth to herson last year The end of along two year process thatstarted with multiple roundsof IVF treatments Espositothought her insurance coveredthe cost, until she got a2,000 dollar hospital bill Amonth before she gave birth.The problem: it came a yearafter her first hospitalvisit.

Esposito 19:35“Weenjoying having this baby thatwe fought so hard for then allof a sudden we start gettingcollections calls and imsitting here like whaton” Esposotio was not suedfor the past due balancebecause she started makingpayments before it was toolate.

But for yearsmarylanders have lost theirhomes and gone bankrupt forfailing to pay medical billsThatNational Nurses united,Maryland hospitals filed morethan 145,000 lawsuits between2009 and 2018.

Now, a bill toprotect marylanders frommedical debt is is poised tobecome law.

It will add keyprotections for patients thatwill prohibit hospitals orcollections agencies fromplacing a lien on a personhome, from garnishing theirwages and will also requirethem to offer an affordablerepayment plan.

End MedicaldEbt 7:50“The bill will alsoincludes provisions aboutnotification process forhospitals understand theyqualify for reduced cost careor for free care even.

ValerieHsu is the lead organizer forthe End Medical Debt Marylandcoat lion She says half of thelawsuits are for less than a1,000 dollars a practice shedescribes as predatory.

Shesays this bill is the firststep to protect Marylandersfrom being punished formedical care.

End Medical debt“21:3” This is huge forthousands of Marylander whomay fear pursing healthcarefor fear of the cost”Esposito 22:24“I do feel likedoctors care for people nowits time for their financedepartments to do the same”AND THE MARYLAND HOSPITAASSOCIATION WHO OPPOSEDPORTIONS OF THIS LEGISLATIONSENT US A STATEMENT SAYING INPART MARYLAND HOSPITALS REMAINCOMMITTED TO DELIVERING THMEDICAL CARE PEOPLE NEEDWITHOUT IMPOSING FINANCIALHARDSHIP.

AS FOR THELEGISLATION, THERE ARE TWOVERSIONS IN THE HOUSE ANDSENATE.

THEY BOTH UNANIMOUSLYPASSED OUT OF COMMITTEE.

THEEND MEDICAL DEBT MARYLAND COATLION IS HOLDING A RALLY THISSATURDAY.

