Pastor helps docs promote new age for colon cancer screening

He is one of an increasing number of patients under age 50 diagnosed with colon cancer.

MARCH IS COLORECTALCANCER AWARENESSMONTH.AND WE WANT TOHIGHLIGHT THEIMPORTANCE OF GETTINGREGULAR SCREENINGS.SOME HEALTH AGENCIESRECOMMEND STARTINGTHOSE AT AGE 50 -- BUTOTHERS ARE NOW SAYINGYOU SHOULD START AT 45.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOMESHARES ONE CANCERSURVIVOR'S STORY ANDTHEIR WARNING TOOTHERS.THE PASTOR OF OPENBIBLE CHURCH INCHILICOTHE IS ACHANGED MAN."I don't sweat the small stuffanymore."HE'S STILL A MAN OF FAITHPREACHING THE GOSPEL;BUT NOW, HE'S ALSOSHARING A DIFFERENTLIFE-SAVING MESSAGEYou really figure out what'simportant to you when youhear those words, you've gotcancer.ADVANCED COLO-RECTALCANCER.DURING AN INTENSE 8-HOUR SURGERY, DOCTORSREMOVED ABOUTINCHES OF HIS COLON.JasonProbably not going to be a daygo by that I don't think aboutit.JASON IS 48??

YEARS OLDNOW.

HE WAS 45 WHEN HEWAS DIAGNOSED.AND SOME PEOPLE AREDIAGNOSED IN THEIR 30'Dr. Benjamin Kul"We see not infrequentlybetween the ages of 30 to 45show up in our clinic withroutine diagnosis of cancer.THAT'S WHY THEAMERICAN CANCESOCIETY AND THEAMERICAN SOCIETY OFCOLORECTAL SURGEONSISRECOMMENDING PEOPLSTARTING GETTINGSCREENED FOR COLONCANCER STARTING AT AGE45.Dr. Benjamin Kulowand that's for patients who arelow-risk, meaning they haveno family history of colon andrectal cancer.

They have nohistory of colon or rectalpolyps.JASON TOLD US HE'SGRATEFUL FOR HIS FAMILYAND HIS CHURCH FAMILY.I'm looking forword to life.

Ifeel great, I feel really good.AND ALONG WITHSPENDING MORE TIMEWITH FAMILY, HE'SWARNINGPEOPLEJasonYou don't want to waitanymore.

If you havesymptoms, go get it checkedout.A LIFE-SAVING MESSAGFROM A PASTOR WHOLIVED TO TELL THE STORY.CYNTHIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEWS.