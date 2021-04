American Heritage girl's lacrosse keeps on rolling

American Heritage (Delray) girl's lacrosse stays on their winning ways and shows why they are a top 5 team in the state.

RELY ON RANKINGS.IN GIRLS LACROSSE, AMERICANHERITAGE IS RANKED NUMBER TWOIN STATE OF FLORIDA AND FOURTHNATIONALLY.

TONIGHT, THESTALLIONS SHOWING WHY THEYONE OF THE BEST IN THE STATEAS THEY TOOK DOWN OXBRIDGEACADEMY 21 TO 3.

AMERICANHERITAGE IS NOW 9 AND 1 ON THEYEAR AND HAVE OUTSCORED THEIRLAST FIVE OPPONENTS 89-27.

THETEAM LOST EIGHT STARTERS FROMLAST YEAR, BUT DOESN'T THINKABOUT THAT AS THEY CONTINUEHAVE SUCCESS ON THE SEASON.JOHN MCCLAIN: WEAS THE UNDERDOGS RIGHT.

WECOMING IN TRYING TO WORK HARDAND MAN, WEWEPLAYING SMART.

WEFOCUSED OUT IN THE FIELD.

OURATTITUDES ARE AMAZING ANDTHATRIGHT