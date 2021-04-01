Lanier coach remembered in state title run during his hospital stay

Lawrence Clark, the head coach of the Lanier boys basketball team, was not physically with his team as they battled through the postseason.
That's because he was battling an illness in the hospital but the team made sure he was remembered and a part of their run to the 4A state title.
In this story Coach Clark speaks with Nick Niehaus for the first time since his team won the state title.
In early March, the Lanier boy's basketball team made history at the Mississippi Coliseum winning the 4A state championship, and they became champs without their head coach on the sideline.
"I didn't watch, I didn't watch, and still whenever everything was going on those two weeks was kinda a blur."