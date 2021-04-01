Dubois County man convicted of child molestation.
He will be sentenced in late April.
New tonight at 10 -- a dubois county man -- has been convicted of 9 counts of child molesting.
This is the man --- 46-year-old franklin gramelspacher of jasper.
He was tired on 14 counts of criminal conduct --- during a two day trial -- after a victim told investigators -- he sexually abused them - over a two year period.
Gramelspacher will be sentenced in late april -- and could face life in
