Court shown Derek Chauvin body cam footage of George Floyd arrest

**Warning, disturbing content, contains violence**Body camera video of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin during the arrest of George Floyd on May 25, 2020 has been shown in court for the first time.Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing the 46-year-old Floyd by kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he lay face-down in handcuffs.The most serious charge against the now-fired white officer carries up to 40 years in prison.