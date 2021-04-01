UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final

The Chargers defeated AUM in four sets to move on to the title game on Thursday.

This afternoon the uah chargers rode a three game win streak into the g-s-c spring championship series semifinals.

A win over auburn montgomery would land them in the spring series title game on thursday... in a closely contested match -- the chargers took the first two sets from the warhawks.

A-u-m would grab the third but uah put the nail in the coffin in the fourth -- advancing to the series final.

Abby brooks had a game-high 19 kills and sabrinia duncan recorded 44 assists in the win.

Uah will face montevallo for the series title on thursday in hoover.

No matter the result tomorrow -- the chargers season isn't over -- the team has