Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 1, 2021

UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final
UAH Volleyball advances to GSC series final
The Chargers defeated AUM in four sets to move on to the title game on Thursday.

This afternoon the uah chargers rode a three game win streak into the g-s-c spring championship series semifinals.

A win over auburn montgomery would land them in the spring series title game on thursday... in a closely contested match -- the chargers took the first two sets from the warhawks.

A-u-m would grab the third but uah put the nail in the coffin in the fourth -- advancing to the series final.

Abby brooks had a game-high 19 kills and sabrinia duncan recorded 44 assists in the win.

Uah will face montevallo for the series title on thursday in hoover.

No matter the result tomorrow -- the chargers season isn't over -- the team has

You might like