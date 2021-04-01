VADHIR DERBEZ, on his amazing experience making THE SEVENTH DAY

Mexican actor VADHIR DERBEZ stars in the horror movie THE SEVENTH DAY, directed by Justin P.

Lange.

In this interview, Vadhir talks about working in the exorcism picture, about his character as Father Daniel and about his amazing experience making the film.

The talented actor and singer says that he would love to become a director in the future.

He also talks about his passion for music and about his new single Buena Suerte.

In THE SEVENTH DAY, Father Peter, a renowned exorcist, teams up with Father Daniel, a rookie priest for his first day of training.

But as they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur and their own demons emerge.

The movie also stars Guy Pierce, Stephen Lang and Brady Jenness.