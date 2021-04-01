WB polls: 'Voters being threatened,' alleges BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh

Second phase of polling commenced in West Bengal on April 01.

Amid polling in 30 assembly constituencies, BJP's candidate from Debra seat Bharati Ghosh accused that the voters are being threatened before they are sent inside the polling booths.

Ghosh said, "Voters in Barunia are getting influenced.

The voters are being threatened before sending them inside the polling booths.

Law and order is not my prerogative, it is the mandate of Election Commission.

Election Commission must rise up to the occasion." Two former cops are engaged in a head-to-head contest in West Bengal's Debra assembly seat in the second phase.

From the Debra seat, BJP has fielded former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh against Trinamool Congress's Humayun Kabir, who is also an ex-IPS officer.