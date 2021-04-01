Gareth Southgate lauds John Stones' resilience in Poland win

England boss Gareth Southgate praised the response of John Stones after the defender recovered from gifting Poland an equaliser to set up Harry Maguire's winner in a close-run World Cup qualifier.The Three Lions dominated possession in the first-half and led through a Harry Kane penalty, only for Brighton striker Jakub Moder to pounce on Stones and steal possession before equalising.Stones would regain his composure and head a corner back across goal for Maguire to fire home an 85th-minute strike to earn a 2-1 win and give England three wins from three in Group I.